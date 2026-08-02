EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama is set to announce joint action with the US to arrest the yen's slide to 40-year lows, with the operation still ongoing.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 06:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 06:41 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say
Satsuki Katayama
  • Country:
  • Japan

​Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama will announce ​on Monday that Tokyo ‌and Washington ​took joint action in the currency market to arrest the yen's slide to 40-year lows, two Japanese government officials told ‌Reuters.

Katayama is likely to stress the two countries' determination to combat what they consider excessive yen declines, said the sources familiar with the matter, on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity ‌of the matter. One source, asked if Katayama would announce "joint action", said yes, adding, "The operation ‌is still ongoing."

The Ministry of Finance could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday. U.S. Treasury officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The expected announcement follows what market sources say were rounds ⁠of yen-buying ​in the market ⁠by the Japanese and U.S. authorities, the first such joint intervention since 2011, seeking to boost the Japanese ⁠currency from its lowest levels against the dollar since 1986.

Japan's government conducted yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention in New York ​hours on Thursday, a market source told Reuters. The move came hours before ⁠the Bank of Japan's decision on Friday to keep monetary policy steady while signalling a strong chance of an ⁠early ​interest rate hike. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said last week the yen "seems very undervalued to me", had a notepad at a Friday cabinet meeting with the ⁠words "To Do", followed by "Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil", a Reuters photo showed.

Also on Friday, the Treasury informed ⁠a number of ⁠banks that it might intervene in the yen market and that they should "stand ready for future action," a source familiar with the ‌matter told Reuters.

TRENDING

1
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three

Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three

Ukraine
2
US Treasury undertakes intervention in yen market, FT reports

US Treasury undertakes intervention in yen market, FT reports

United States
3
Yemen's Houthis deny plans to impose fees on ships sailing through Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis deny plans to impose fees on ships sailing through Red Sea

Yemen
4
US Justice Department says 'flawed' work led to Reflecting Pool peeling

US Justice Department says 'flawed' work led to Reflecting Pool peeling

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia Leads Global E-Commerce, but ADB Says Digital Divides Threaten Future Economic Growth

How Ghana's Reading Revolution Could Transform Education Policy Across Developing Countries

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026