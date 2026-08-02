The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

African governments are racing to digitise public services, connect institutions and modernise administration. However, many e-government projects still end in delay, underperformance, budget overruns or abandonment. The problem, a new review argues, is not simply weak technology; it is the disconnect between how digital projects are formally governed and the political, institutional and operational conditions in which they must work.

The study, "Interplay of Flawed ICT Governance and Contextual Realities: A Systematic Review of E-Government Project Failures in Africa," by Samuel Simbarashe Furusa and Mampilo Phahlane of the University of South Africa, was published in the journal Computers. Reviewing 42 studies of African public-sector ICT projects, the authors identify four interconnected dimensions of failure: contextual pressures, structural governance weaknesses, rigid implementation processes and relational breakdowns among leaders, technical teams, vendors and users.

Their key idea is the "Governance–Reality Gap": formal governance structures may exist but become detached from the realities they are supposed to manage. Steering committees meet, risk registers are updated and approvals are completed, yet projects continue to drift because oversight is more concerned with compliance than adaptation. The study shows why digital transformation can fail even when the machinery of governance appears to be in place.

Why Better Technology Alone Will Not Fix the Problem

E-government projects are often framed as technical investments, but they are institutional change programmes. They alter how departments share data, how officials make decisions, how citizens access services and how public resources are monitored. Their success therefore depends not only on software and infrastructure, but also on leadership, accountability, organisational capacity and trust.

The review examined evidence published between 2010 and 2026. Following PRISMA guidelines, the researchers searched Scopus, Web of Science and Google Scholar and selected 42 studies for thematic analysis.

Across this evidence base, failure was rarely caused by one isolated factor. Infrastructure problems became damaging when institutions could not redesign projects around unreliable electricity or poor connectivity. Skills shortages deepened when contracts failed to require knowledge transfer. Political interference became more destructive when leadership structures lacked the authority to protect project continuity.

The study cites earlier estimates suggesting that 35% of e-government projects in Africa ended in total failure, 50% in partial failure and only 15% in success. It also references South African evidence showing that more than half of 72 assessed government ICT projects failed, contributing to losses of R12.1 billion through unused software licences and systems that were not operationally ready.

Those figures come from different periods and contexts and should not be treated as a single continent-wide failure rate. Regardless, they support the review's broader finding that institutions often struggle to convert ambition into adaptive execution.

When Governance Becomes a Box-Ticking Exercise

The review argues that governance can exist in form while failing in function. Public institutions often establish steering committees, risk frameworks and post-implementation reviews. But when officials are rewarded mainly for satisfying audit requirements, governance can shift from problem-solving to procedural self-protection.

The most frequently reported structural weakness was a lack of leadership and executive support, identified across 26 sources. Twenty-three sources pointed to ineffective or absent formal governance structures, while the same number reported poor alignment between ICT investments and broader organisational priorities.

These weaknesses create ambiguity at the top. A project may receive approval without sustained executive ownership. Decision rights remain unclear. Steering committees may lack technical knowledge or political authority. When no one has both responsibility and power, project oversight becomes ceremonial.

The same pattern appears in project processes. Poor risk, monitoring and performance management was identified across 18 sources, while 16 highlighted weak planning and project management. Fourteen studies reported inadequate change management, and another 14 identified flawed investment and prioritisation decisions.

This allows problems to accumulate across the project lifecycle. Governments may approve projects without testing institutional readiness. Business processes may be digitised before they are simplified. Scope expands, timelines become politically attractive rather than operationally credible, and warning signs are documented without triggering corrective action.

Vendor and contract management add another risk. Poorly designed contracts can create vendor lock-in and leave public agencies dependent on external suppliers. When documentation, interoperability and skills transfer are not required, governments may inherit systems they cannot maintain or adapt.

The review challenges the assumption that more control automatically produces better outcomes. Additional committees and reporting requirements may accomplish little when existing bodies lack authority, capability or incentives. In heavily regulated environments, compliance pressure can redirect attention towards surviving audits and avoiding blame rather than improving services.

The Four-Part Cascade That Drives Project Failure

The authors organise their findings into four connected dimensions: Context, Structure, Process and Relational mechanisms. Together, they form the proposed Governance–Reality Gap framework.

The contextual dimension includes political instability, leadership turnover, resource constraints, weak infrastructure, bureaucratic delays, donor dependence, corruption, limited digital skills and resistance to change. Infrastructure and digital ecosystem limitations appeared across 25 sources, as did human-capital and skills deficiencies. Political and institutional instability was also among the most frequently identified barriers.

These conditions shape how governance works. Political interference can disrupt priorities. Leadership changes can interrupt continuity. Donor timelines can push projects towards premature launch. Rigid procurement systems can delay implementation until technology or user needs have changed.

The structural dimension concerns authority and accountability. When governance structures are fragmented, leadership is inconsistent and roles are unclear, oversight bodies struggle to convert strategy into execution. They may continue to exist formally but lose the capacity to make difficult decisions.

The process dimension covers planning, investment decisions, project management, risk monitoring, system design, vendor management and change management. Weak structures produce rigid processes that prioritise adherence over learning. Officials complete prescribed steps even when underlying assumptions are no longer valid.

The relational dimension concerns the human connections required to make systems work. The review found recurring gaps in stakeholder engagement, communication, trust, technical support, knowledge sharing and maintenance planning. Around 20 sources identified stakeholder communication failures, while 15 reported trust, transparency or information-integrity problems.

This matters because digital projects cross departmental and professional boundaries. Senior officials, technical specialists, vendors, frontline employees and citizens often see the same system differently. Without meaningful engagement, departments may protect data rather than share it, employees may resist new tools, and systems may reproduce workflows that do not reflect how services are delivered.

The proposed sequence, Context to Structure to Process to Relational, should not be read as a universal law. The authors present it as an explanatory pattern derived from recurring evidence. Political pressure may dominate in one institution, while infrastructure, funding or skills shortages may be decisive in another. Its value lies in showing that failure factors reinforce one another rather than operate separately.

From Compliance-Heavy Oversight to Adaptive Digital Government

Governments need governance aligned with implementation realities. Before approving major ICT investments, governments should assess infrastructure readiness, institutional capacity, maintenance costs, staffing, procurement risks and user needs. Plans should reflect local conditions, including language, connectivity, accessibility and frontline capabilities.

Leadership must be substantive rather than symbolic. Senior officials need clear accountability for outcomes, while steering bodies require the authority to revise, pause or terminate projects when assumptions are failing. A governance system that cannot change direction is not controlling risk; it is institutionalising it.

Procurement reform is equally important. Contracts should require data portability, interoperability, documentation, cybersecurity standards, knowledge transfer and long-term maintenance planning. Governments must also build internal digital capability so that consultants supplement institutional capacity rather than replace it.

Development partners should rethink funding models that reward rapid disbursement or visible launches. Training, maintenance, change management and post-implementation learning are central to sustainability. Donor-funded projects that ignore institutional readiness may create impressive pilots that cannot survive once external support ends.

The review has limitations. Its evidence base combines studies of varying methods and quality. Southern Africa accounted for 38.1% of the literature, East Africa 23.8%, West Africa 19%, North Africa 4.8% and pan-African studies 14.3%. South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania were especially prominent, leaving large parts of the continent underrepresented. The English-language restriction may also have excluded relevant Francophone, Lusophone and Arabic research.

The Governance–Reality Gap should therefore be treated as a strong conceptual framework rather than a universally validated causal model. Future research should compare successful and failed projects, track governance over time and test whether the same patterns appear in other regions and sectors.

Digital transformation does not fail only when technology breaks. It fails when institutions cannot recognise constraints, learn from evidence or act before a project loses relevance. Africa's governments do not merely need smarter systems. They need governance capable of staying connected to reality.