Noida International Airport Achieves Key Milestone with Aerodrome License

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted the aerodrome licence to Noida International Airport in Jewar, paving the way for flight operations. With necessary infrastructure now in place, the airport is expected to open in 2024, initially accommodating 1.2 crore passengers annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:46 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has just taken a major step by awarding the aerodrome licence for the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gurugram. This move signals the commencement of flight operations at one of the country's most anticipated airports, confirmed by officials on Friday.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, CEO of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), affirmed the development, while Shailendra Bhatia, a nodal officer for NIAL, noted that the licence was issued under civil aviation guidelines for both domestic flights and cargo operations. The remaining deployment and operational setups at the airport are projected to conclude within the next 45 days, making the infrastructure fully ready for its debut.

Once operational, the greenfield airport—developed in a Public-Private Partnership model across 1,300 hectares with one runway and terminal—will handle 1.2 crore passengers annually in its first phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to formally inaugurate the facility, initially slated for a 2024 launch.

