Karnataka's Fiscal Discipline and Development Vision

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the Karnataka budget emphasizing fiscal responsibility alongside significant development efforts. The fiscal deficit is kept below the 3% GDP mandate, with key spending on welfare schemes. The opposition criticized the state's borrowing, while the CM highlighted insufficient central funding as a concern.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated Karnataka's commitment to fiscal discipline while pursuing ambitious welfare and development initiatives in his 17th budget presentation for the 2026–27 financial year. He emphasized that the state's economic growth outpaces the national average, maintaining a robust fiscal framework.

Siddaramaiah highlighted major allocations, such as the 'Gruha Jyothi' electricity grant, 'Gruha Lakshmi' financial aid for women, and free travel for women under 'Shakti.' Criticism was directed towards the BJP-led Central government for inadequate funding, impacting schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Despite opposition claims of excessive borrowing, Siddaramaiah defended it as a necessary means for development within fiscal parameters. He announced job creation plans and regional allocations to address historic disparities, underscoring the balance between growth and fiscal prudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

