Goa's Ambitious 2026-27 Budget: A Blueprint for Growth

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveils the ambitious 2026-27 state budget with a capital outlay of Rs 30,195 crore, emphasizing fiscal stability, educational initiatives, and sustainable development. Key highlights include investments in infrastructure, tourism, transport, and education, alongside schemes to support women and traditional occupation workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presented an ambitious state budget for 2026-27, allocating Rs 30,195 crore with a revenue surplus of Rs 1,666 crore. This budget underscores the substantial support received from the Union government, with a projected Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 1.31 lakh crore and per capita GSDP of Rs 8.18 lakh.

The budget outlines significant investments in diverse sectors, including educational and infrastructure enhancements. Notably, schemes targeting women's empowerment, traditional occupation workers, and educational excellence were highlighted. Innovative initiatives like the Academic Excellence Scheme, 'CM Udaan Bharari,' and the introduction of Balrath buses aim to stimulate growth and opportunity.

Furthermore, the state plans robust development in the power, tourism, and transport sectors, with allocations for smart meter installations, eco-tourism, and modernization of public transport. The comprehensive budget reflects a holistic approach towards sustainable growth, integrating fiscal prudence and strategic innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

