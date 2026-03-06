Daikin India's Strategic Price Hike Amidst Rising Costs

Daikin India, a leading air-conditioner manufacturer, has announced plans to increase its prices by up to 12% starting April 2026. This decision is driven by escalating raw material costs and supply chain expenses, according to a company statement released recently.

The price adjustment comes as industry peers like Voltas also predict price hikes due to rising copper prices and currency fluctuations. Last year posed challenges for the air-conditioning industry due to unseasonal weather, contrasting with the intense heatwaves in 2024 that had spurred growth.

In addition to the price change, Daikin has introduced its 2026 product lineup featuring significant advancements in energy efficiency and smart climate control. The revamped models meet the new BEE 2026 Star Rating standards and include high-tech VRV Alpha series for commercial use, showcasing Daikin's innovative edge and commitment to sustainability.