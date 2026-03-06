Left Menu

Noida International Airport Receives Aerodrome Licence, Nears Operational Launch

The Noida International Airport in Jewar has received its aerodrome license, marking a crucial step towards operational readiness. This new development will help facilitate domestic flight and cargo operations. The airport is expected to serve as a hub for regional growth, with operations projected to start soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, has received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, marking a vital step toward the commencement of operations. Issued in accordance with civil aviation rules, the licence enables the airport's domestic flight and cargo facility. Preparations continue for commercial readiness.

Officials highlighted that the licence issuance is a critical milestone, affirming the airport's adherence to regulatory standards. The state-of-the-art airport is being developed under a PPP model and covers 1,300 hectares. Initially designed to accommodate 1.2 crore passengers annually, the facility is poised to become one of the country's largest airports.

Infrastructure and essential concessions are all in place, while final regulatory approvals are awaited. A validation flight successfully confirmed operational procedures, navigation aids, and air traffic control systems. The airport aims to contribute significantly to regional economic growth and is set for a formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

