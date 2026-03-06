Left Menu

Canada's Emergency Airlift: Evacuating Citizens Amid Iran Crisis

Canada is arranging flights to evacuate up to 530 citizens from the Middle East, with 3,000 more seeking assistance amid the Iran crisis. Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced plans involving chartered and commercial flights from Dubai and Beirut to Istanbul for citizens' safe passage.

Canada is coordinating an elaborate operation to evacuate its citizens from the Middle East amid the escalating Iran crisis.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand revealed Ottawa's plan to charter a flight to transport 180 Canadians from Dubai to Istanbul on Saturday. Concurrently, the government is securing 350 seats on commercial flights departing from Dubai and Beirut to Istanbul in the coming days.

In total, approximately 3,500 Canadian citizens have requested evacuation assistance during this critical period, underscoring the severity of the situation.

