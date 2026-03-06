Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation and Weak Economy Fears

In a turbulent trading day, US stocks sharply declined as investors grappled with the twin specters of a weakening economy and soaring inflation. The S&P 500 fell by 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 909 points, or 1.9%, echoing concerns about potentially devastating stagflation.

The tumult came on the heels of a report revealing that US employers slashed more jobs than they created last month, exacerbated by a surge in oil prices to near two-year highs due to ongoing conflict in Iran. This combination poses a formidable challenge for the Federal Reserve, whose monetary tools may not suffice to stabilize both the sluggish economy and spiraling inflation.

The international oil benchmark, Brent crude, surged 5.7% to $90.25 per barrel, underscoring geopolitical tensions that could intensify inflationary pressures. Amidst this backdrop, US Treasury yields edged higher, indicating rising expectations of retrained Fed rate cuts, thwarting hopes of multiple reductions this year previously signaled by the central bank.