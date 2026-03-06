Stranded in the Skies: Nations Swiftly Repatriate Citizens Amid Middle East Unrest

As tensions rise in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli strikes, numerous commercial flights remain grounded, leaving foreign nationals stranded. In response, several countries have initiated repatriation efforts to safely return their citizens home, utilizing charter flights and coordinated operations.

Austria, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic, among others, have arranged emergency evacuations, either by air or land, with risks involved for those choosing overland routes. The European Union, taking the situation seriously, has activated its Civil Protection Mechanism to assist member states in their repatriation efforts.

Countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom have taken significant steps to ensure the safety of their nationals. As diplomatic and international coordination continues, the repatriation mission underscores the urgency and complexity of the situation in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)