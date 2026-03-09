Airlines in Turmoil: Global Flight Cancellations Amid Middle East Conflict

Global air travel faces unprecedented disruptions as a conflict in Iran has led to the closure of major Middle Eastern airports. Key hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi have ceased operations, leaving tens of thousands of travelers stranded and resulting in the cancellation of numerous flights.

Various airlines have reported significant cancellations. Greece's Aegean Airlines has suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Erbil, and Baghdad. Meanwhile, Canadian carrier Air Canada has halted flights to Tel Aviv until May and to Dubai through March.

The chaos has forced airlines around the world to reassess their flight schedules, with several opting to avoid the Middle Eastern airspace entirely. The global aviation industry is bracing for further disruptions as tensions continue in the region.

