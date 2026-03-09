Left Menu

Global FTAs Open Doors for Indian MSMEs: A Path to Quality-Led Growth

Union Minister Jitin Prasada underscores the promise of recent Free Trade Agreements in boosting opportunities for Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in developed markets. Highlighting a shift towards quality-driven production and tech integration, leaders at the FICCI FLO National MSME Awards celebrate women-led development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:41 IST
Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitin Prasada has emphasized the transformative potential of recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with regions such as the European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, which promise access to lucrative developed markets for Indian MSMEs. Speaking at the FICCI FLO National MSME Awards Ceremony, he stated that these agreements offer significant opportunities for Indian manufacturers to integrate into global supply chains.

Prasada stressed the need for MSMEs, which form the backbone of the Indian economy, to focus on quality-driven growth rather than merely scaling up low-cost production. He highlighted the increasing global demand for high-quality products, pointing out that nearly 65% of developed markets are part of these FTAs. He also underscored the role of technology, specifically Artificial Intelligence (AI), in enhancing productivity and efficiency across various sectors.

Dr Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman and Managing Director of the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), highlighted the importance of empowering women-led enterprises through initiatives like the Trade Enablement & Marketing (TEAM) program. This initiative intends to bring five lakh MSMEs onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce, with a focus on half being women-led ventures. The event also recognized eleven women entrepreneurs for their significant contributions to the MSME sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

