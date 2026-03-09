Left Menu

Jawaharlal Nehru Port's Strategic Moves Amid West Asia Crisis

Jawaharlal Nehru Port has reduced stranded containers from 5,000 to 3,200 TEUs following the West Asia crisis. A task force and single points of contact were established to address disruptions. Measures include transhipment storage, priority handling for perishable cargo, and expedited movements to support exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:54 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Port's Strategic Moves Amid West Asia Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPA) has successfully reduced the number of stranded containers from around 5,000 TEUs on March 1 to nearly 3,200 TEUs by March 8, amid disruptions triggered by the geopolitical crisis in West Asia. A concerted effort was made through the establishment of a task force and the appointment of a chief general manager as a vital communication link for trade-related issues arising from these disturbances.

In line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) outlined by the Ministry of Shipping, Ports, and Waterways, JNPA has taken measures to ease congestion. Ports are advised to consider waivers and other operational adjustments to mitigate the impact. Each port, under this directive, is required to appoint a nodal officer to swiftly address emerging challenges in coordination with the competent authority.

JNPA's chairman, Gaurav Dayal, emphasized ongoing consultations with stakeholders to explore relief options. Initiatives include transhipment storage, additional storage allocations, and improved handling of perishable and export cargo. Special permissions by Customs for expedited 'Back to Town' movements aim to ensure seamless operations, even waiving usual inspection protocols to facilitate smoother trade flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

 Global
2
Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

 Global
3
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026