Jawaharlal Nehru Port's Strategic Moves Amid West Asia Crisis

Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPA) has successfully reduced the number of stranded containers from around 5,000 TEUs on March 1 to nearly 3,200 TEUs by March 8, amid disruptions triggered by the geopolitical crisis in West Asia. A concerted effort was made through the establishment of a task force and the appointment of a chief general manager as a vital communication link for trade-related issues arising from these disturbances.

In line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) outlined by the Ministry of Shipping, Ports, and Waterways, JNPA has taken measures to ease congestion. Ports are advised to consider waivers and other operational adjustments to mitigate the impact. Each port, under this directive, is required to appoint a nodal officer to swiftly address emerging challenges in coordination with the competent authority.

JNPA's chairman, Gaurav Dayal, emphasized ongoing consultations with stakeholders to explore relief options. Initiatives include transhipment storage, additional storage allocations, and improved handling of perishable and export cargo. Special permissions by Customs for expedited 'Back to Town' movements aim to ensure seamless operations, even waiving usual inspection protocols to facilitate smoother trade flows.

