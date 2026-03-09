Left Menu

Revitalizing Bubbles: The Soft Drink Industry's Rebound

The Indian soft drinks industry, hit in 2025, is poised for recovery, driven by diverse consumer preferences and demographic advantages. Companies like Varun Beverages are innovating with health-conscious options and expanding retail reach. Growth rides on young demographics, rising incomes, and urbanization, despite transient weather-related challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:42 IST
Revitalizing Bubbles: The Soft Drink Industry's Rebound
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian soft drinks industry, battered in 2025, is on the brink of a remarkable recovery this year, as reported by Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's leading bottler, in their annual report.

The industry has witnessed a shift with consumers diversifying from carbonated drinks to non-carbonated, juice-based, and energy drinks. Brands are expanding their range with products like low-sugar beverages and functional drinks to meet evolving health-conscious consumer preferences.

Ravi Jaipuria, Promoter & Non-Executive Chairman of Varun Beverages Ltd, expresses confidence in the industry's growth potential, citing young demographics and rising incomes. Varun Beverages emphasizes enhancing operational efficiency and strategic expansion plans to capture this growth opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

 Global
2
Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

 Global
3
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026