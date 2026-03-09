Revitalizing Bubbles: The Soft Drink Industry's Rebound

The Indian soft drinks industry, battered in 2025, is on the brink of a remarkable recovery this year, as reported by Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's leading bottler, in their annual report.

The industry has witnessed a shift with consumers diversifying from carbonated drinks to non-carbonated, juice-based, and energy drinks. Brands are expanding their range with products like low-sugar beverages and functional drinks to meet evolving health-conscious consumer preferences.

Ravi Jaipuria, Promoter & Non-Executive Chairman of Varun Beverages Ltd, expresses confidence in the industry's growth potential, citing young demographics and rising incomes. Varun Beverages emphasizes enhancing operational efficiency and strategic expansion plans to capture this growth opportunity.

