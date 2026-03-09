Modern Tunnels Pave Way for Safer Indore-Hyderabad Highway

The construction of a transformative highway corridor connecting Indore to Hyderabad is nearing completion, with an expected opening by December. This ambitious project, highlighted by the creation of three advanced tunnels through mountainous terrain, promises to enhance safety and reduce travel time significantly for commuters.

Shravan Kumar Singh, regional officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), provided insights into the progress, confirming that the Indore-Ichhapur National Highway in Madhya Pradesh is on track. This four-lane highway is anticipated to facilitate smoother vehicular movement between major cities, notably reducing the incidence of road accidents.

Construction on the 33.40-km stretch presents challenges due to its passage through rugged hilly landscapes. The Bohemian approach involving modern electronic blasting technology ensures the creation of tunnels like the 575-metre Bherughat, 550-metre Choral Ghat, and 480-metre Baigram, all aimed at eliminating treacherous ghat sections to ensure safe and efficient passage for motorists.

