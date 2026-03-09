Dutch Frigate Aids Mediterranean Security Amid Middle East Crisis

The Dutch government announced on Monday that it plans to deploy a frigate to the Mediterranean Sea following a request from France. The move aims to bolster security for Cyprus and other European allies as maritime traffic faces growing threats from the escalating Middle East crisis.

Last week, French authorities requested the Netherlands to provide air defense and command support for the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier. French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered the deployment of the carrier to the Mediterranean region to respond to the rising tensions.

The decision underscores Europe's commitment to ensuring the safety and stability of maritime routes crucial for global trade and regional security.

