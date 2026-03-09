Left Menu

Gas Supply Crisis Hits Indian Hospitality Industry

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) reported a commercial cooking gas shortage and requested government intervention. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) highlighted the supply disruption's impact on the restaurant industry and urged for immediate government clarification.

  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) flagged a significant shortage of commercial gas cylinders, attributing it to recent supply disruptions. The hospitality body has urgently called for government intervention to address this pressing issue.

The FHRAI has written to the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighting widespread disruptions and requesting a formal clarification on the matter. They emphasized the need for a directive to oil marketing companies to ensure the consistent distribution of commercial cylinders.

Similarly, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) also reported supply challenges impacting the restaurant industry, expressing their concerns over the commercial LPG cylinder suppliers' inability to meet demand. Both organizations are urging the government to step in to prevent further impacts on essential food services.

