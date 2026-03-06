Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

Asian Granito India Ltd is facing potential production disruptions after receiving a notice about gas supply restrictions from both Gujarat Gas and Sabarmati Gas citing a force majeure event. The company is anticipating temporary impacts on production and operations.

Certain manufacturing units may encounter limitations on their daily contractual quantities due to these restrictions. Asian Granito India Ltd acknowledges the challenge in assessing the full potential impact of this situation at present.

In response, the company is actively working on implementing alternate fuel options and organizing operational arrangements to mitigate the impact of this unforeseen event on their manufacturing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)