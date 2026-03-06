Left Menu

Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

Asian Granito India Ltd has received notice from Gujarat Gas and Sabarmati Gas about restrictions in gas supply due to a force majeure event. This may temporarily impact their production activities, and certain manufacturing units could face limitations on daily contractual quantities. The company is exploring alternate fuel options to mitigate these effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:03 IST
Asian Granito India Ltd is facing potential production disruptions after receiving a notice about gas supply restrictions from both Gujarat Gas and Sabarmati Gas citing a force majeure event. The company is anticipating temporary impacts on production and operations.

Certain manufacturing units may encounter limitations on their daily contractual quantities due to these restrictions. Asian Granito India Ltd acknowledges the challenge in assessing the full potential impact of this situation at present.

In response, the company is actively working on implementing alternate fuel options and organizing operational arrangements to mitigate the impact of this unforeseen event on their manufacturing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

