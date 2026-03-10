Global Airspace Turmoil Sends Airline Fares Soaring Amid Middle East Conflict

Airfare hikes have been announced by airlines such as Qantas, SAS, and Air New Zealand, attributing the rise to volatile fuel prices caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict. With jet fuel prices dramatically increasing from $85 to between $150 and $200 per barrel, the aviation industry faces potential widespread challenges.

As the war disrupts vital oil export routes, global travel experiences significant upheaval. Airline tickets are skyrocketing on some routes, and a downturn in travel demand is feared. SAS has temporarily adjusted fares to maintain operational stability, alongside companies with established fuel hedging policies for the year.

Airlines are diverting routes and increasing fares on Asia-Europe routes, combating airspace closures. European carriers, avoiding Russian airspace, now face heightened difficulties. Hopes for conflict resolution arise amid falling oil prices, though the aviation industry remains on high alert due to airspace limitations.

