Leadership Transition at VE Commercial Vehicles: B Srinivas Takes the Helm

In a significant leadership transition at VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), B Srinivas has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO, beginning April 1. The move marks a new chapter as Srinivas steps into the role following the tenure of Vinod Agarwal, who is advancing to Chairman of the Board.

Agarwal, who held the MD and CEO position for nearly two decades, will assume his new role starting April 1. Sofia Frandberg, completing her three-year term as Chairperson and a representative of AB Volvo, will continue her service on the VECV Board.

Srinivas, with a rich history at Eicher Motors spanning over three decades, most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at VECV. His strategic leadership, honed across various business segments, is set to guide VECV's future trajectory. The organization also acknowledges Agarwal's 43 years of dedication to Eicher Group, ensuring a seamless transition.