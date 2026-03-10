Left Menu

Leadership Transition at Kirloskar Oil Engines: A New Era Begins

Atul Kirloskar, after over four decades at Kirloskar Oil Engines, will retire as Chairman by March 31, 2026. The board has appointed Rahul Kirloskar as the new Chairperson and Gauri Kirloskar as Vice Chairperson, ensuring continuity in leadership and direction for the company.

In a significant leadership transition, Kirloskar Oil Engines announced that its long-serving Chairman Atul Kirloskar will retire by March 31, 2026, upon reaching the designated retirement age.

Atul Kirloskar, who has been associated with the company since 1983, has held various executive and non-executive roles for over 43 years. His retirement marks the end of a notable era for the company.

As part of a well-structured succession plan, the company's board has decided to appoint Rahul Kirloskar, currently serving as a non-executive director, as the new Chairperson. Additionally, Gauri Kirloskar has been elevated to Vice Chairperson while maintaining her position as Managing Director.

