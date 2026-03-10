Left Menu

JUST IN TIME: Expanding Horizons in Luxury Watch Retail

JUST IN TIME, a leading watch retailer, plans to expand its network by 45-50 stores in two years, aspiring for pan-India presence. With Bollywood icon Ayushmann Khurrana as ambassador, the company capitalizes on India's premiumisation trend. Recent trade agreements are set to boost luxury watch sales.

JUST IN TIME, a prominent player in the watch retail industry, has revealed plans to significantly expand its market presence by adding 45 to 50 stores over the next two years. This ambitious move aims for a nationwide footprint by targeting a pan-India presence within five years, according to company CEO Ronak Shah.

Headquartered in Mumbai, JUST IN TIME currently operates 82 boutiques across 18 cities. The company has enlisted Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador, aiming to tap into the burgeoning trend of premiumisation, which sees more consumers, including aspirational teenagers from smaller towns, gravitating towards luxury watch purchases.

The recent India-EU Free Trade Agreement is predicted to catalyze further growth in the luxury watch segment by reducing import duties. CEO Shah believes that the resulting decrease from about 22% to 15% under the India-EFTA FTA on Swiss watches will make India an even more attractive market for global brands, facilitating new partnerships and retail opportunities.

