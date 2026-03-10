War Zone Disruptions: Indian Exporters Face Financial Turbulence
Indian exporters are grappling with payment delays and increased costs due to disruptions in West Asia. Extended shipping durations affect logistics, banking procedures, and credit costs. The FIEO seeks banking flexibility and support to alleviate financial strain on exporters, especially MSMEs, amid ongoing regional conflicts.
Exporters have raised concerns about potential payment delays resulting from the ongoing crisis in West Asia, according to a recent meeting with the Department of Financial Services.
The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) highlighted issues in the Red Sea region, affecting shipment schedules and trade finance for Indian exporters.
Exporters call for increased financial support and regulatory flexibility to navigate the impact of disrupted shipping routes on their liquidity and operations.