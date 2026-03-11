Punjab's Financial Transformation: AAP Government's Performance and Promises

In a recent state budget debate, Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema discussed the financial implications of the old pension scheme. The inquiry, led by the chief secretary, aims to assess fiscal sustainability drawing lessons from states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while deflecting opposition criticisms.

Cheema also highlighted the AAP government's financial successes under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, noting substantial revenue increases in excise and goods and services tax collections. The government has achieved impressive employment figures, surpassing its initial promise of 30,000 jobs by delivering over 63,000 to Punjab's youth.

Focusing on debt management, Cheema stated that the state has reduced its debt-to-GDP ratio and managed financial obligations responsibly. The administration is committed to economic policies aligned with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, while also investing in welfare programs, including a financial assistance scheme for women. Additionally, MLA development funds have been increased to foster local growth.

