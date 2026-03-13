Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Dakshina Kannada

A tragic accident between a car and a KSRTC bus claimed three lives and left one person critically injured on Friday in Dakshina Kannada district, police reported. The fatal collision took place near Shiradi Ghat in the Uppinangady police station limits in Puttur taluk.

Police confirmed the accident occurred around 3:30 PM when a vehicle bearing a Karnataka registration collided with a bus. The car was traveling from Hassan towards Mangaluru, while the KSRTC bus was on its route from Dharmasthala to Tirupati.

Those who lost their lives in the accident were identified as Chandrashekhar (57), Janardhan Gowda (58), and Shridhar Gowda (61), passengers in the car. Meanwhile, Suresh (58) from Ujire, another car passenger, sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment at A J Hospital in Mangaluru. Uppinangady police have initiated an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)