Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Dakshina Kannada

A devastating collision between a car and a KSRTC bus in Dakshina Kannada district left three individuals dead and one seriously injured. The incident occurred near Shiradi Ghat, with the car traveling from Hassan to Mangaluru and the bus en route from Dharmasthala to Tirupati. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:55 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Dakshina Kannada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident between a car and a KSRTC bus claimed three lives and left one person critically injured on Friday in Dakshina Kannada district, police reported. The fatal collision took place near Shiradi Ghat in the Uppinangady police station limits in Puttur taluk.

Police confirmed the accident occurred around 3:30 PM when a vehicle bearing a Karnataka registration collided with a bus. The car was traveling from Hassan towards Mangaluru, while the KSRTC bus was on its route from Dharmasthala to Tirupati.

Those who lost their lives in the accident were identified as Chandrashekhar (57), Janardhan Gowda (58), and Shridhar Gowda (61), passengers in the car. Meanwhile, Suresh (58) from Ujire, another car passenger, sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment at A J Hospital in Mangaluru. Uppinangady police have initiated an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026