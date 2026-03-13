Kerala's Nemom Coaching Terminal: A Scaled-Down Vision

The Railway Ministry's proposal to establish a coaching terminal in Nemom, Kerala, was debated in the Rajya Sabha. The project, originally intended to decongest Thiruvananthapuram Central, has faced criticism over a significant reduction in size.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas argued that the Ministry's decision to cut the project – originally planned with numerous facilities – compromises its core purpose. He challenged the reduction to just two pit lines and three stabling lines from the initially conceived five pit lines and ten stabling lines.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the current scale, citing ground reports and field requirements as the basis for the downsized plan. Vaishnaw emphasized that the project is progressing well, contrasting it with previous administrations' inaction over decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)