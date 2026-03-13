Left Menu

Commerce Ministry's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis: Insurance Support for Exporters

The commerce ministry is devising insurance support strategies for exporters impacted by the West Asia crisis. An inter-ministerial group is actively monitoring the situation, engaging with exporters, and exploring options for support packages. This crisis, marked by disruptions in maritime routes, is expected to impact India's trade with West Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:16 IST
Commerce Ministry's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis: Insurance Support for Exporters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry is formulating insurance support strategies to assist exporters amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, an official announced on Friday. An inter-ministerial task force is closely monitoring daily developments and maintaining dialogue with exporters to assess their needs and explore potential support packages.

This initiative stems from the challenges facing exporters due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, compounded by the US and Israel's joint military action against Iran, which has resulted in significant disruptions to maritime routes. Consequently, exporters are encountering increased ocean freight, air transport costs, and higher insurance premiums.

The crisis, affecting a critical export destination for India valued at USD 58.8 billion, is poised to impact trade with the region. As authorities anticipate a slowdown in merchandise exports, the government is actively addressing logistical issues and collaborating with Middle Eastern counterparts to mitigate potential fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026