Commerce Ministry's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis: Insurance Support for Exporters
The commerce ministry is devising insurance support strategies for exporters impacted by the West Asia crisis. An inter-ministerial group is actively monitoring the situation, engaging with exporters, and exploring options for support packages. This crisis, marked by disruptions in maritime routes, is expected to impact India's trade with West Asia.
- Country:
- India
The commerce ministry is formulating insurance support strategies to assist exporters amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, an official announced on Friday. An inter-ministerial task force is closely monitoring daily developments and maintaining dialogue with exporters to assess their needs and explore potential support packages.
This initiative stems from the challenges facing exporters due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, compounded by the US and Israel's joint military action against Iran, which has resulted in significant disruptions to maritime routes. Consequently, exporters are encountering increased ocean freight, air transport costs, and higher insurance premiums.
The crisis, affecting a critical export destination for India valued at USD 58.8 billion, is poised to impact trade with the region. As authorities anticipate a slowdown in merchandise exports, the government is actively addressing logistical issues and collaborating with Middle Eastern counterparts to mitigate potential fallout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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