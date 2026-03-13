Forging Stronger Bonds: US and India on the Brink of Critical Minerals Agreement

The United States and India are on the cusp of finalizing a critical minerals agreement, according to American Envoy Sergio Gor. The upcoming announcement is seen as a significant milestone in strengthening US-India ties, which have witnessed considerable breakthroughs recently, including a new trade agreement.

This agreement is anticipated to enhance supply chain security for advanced manufacturing, energy systems, and technology, reflecting a burgeoning partnership that unites both nations in deeper economic collaboration. The focus isn't just on market access but on securing resources essential for the global economy's future.

Gor emphasized that such cooperation stands to bolster trade, technology, and defense ties, promoting an open Indo-Pacific region. As both nations work to unlock economic potential, the partnership is set to ascend to historic heights under the principle of reciprocity and shared prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)