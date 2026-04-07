US Ambassador Gor Strengthens US-India Relations and Engages with Uzbekistan Trade Council

US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor held a pivotal meeting with Vice President J D Vance, emphasizing their continued leadership in enhancing the US-India partnership. The discussion highlighted the strategic role of the two nations under President Trump's administration.

Further nurturing ties with India, Gor met with FBI Director Kash Patel, focusing on US-India cooperation to address transnational threats like cybercrime and narcotics. Gor lauded Patel's achievements in reducing violent crimes and addressing security concerns effectively.

Expanding US economic interests, Gor participated in the inaugural US-Uzbekistan Business Investment Council meeting, stressing the importance of fostering trade collaborations. He emphasized this initiative's potential for job creation and shared prosperity between the US and Uzbekistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)