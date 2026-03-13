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Tragedy on Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar Road: Elderly Man's Death Sparks Protests

A private bus allegedly hit and killed an elderly man on a scooter near Chak Gujjran village, sparking protests by family and locals. The accident led to a two-hour road blockade. The bus driver fled the scene, and negotiations ended the protest with assurances of accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:22 IST
Tragedy on Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar Road: Elderly Man's Death Sparks Protests
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A tragic accident on Friday resulted in the death of 73-year-old Resham Singh when a private bus allegedly collided with his scooter near Chak Gujjran village, Hoshiarpur. The incident led to a vehement protest on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road.

Family members and local shopkeepers expressed outrage by blocking the road for over two hours, demanding justice for the deceased. The blockages caused significant traffic disruption as vehicles lined up on both sides of the highway.

The protest concluded after a transport company official promised the protesters that the responsible bus driver would be brought forth to the police. Traffic was restored after the protest was called off at around 1:10 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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