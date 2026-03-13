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BSNL Outreach Programme Brings Relief to Ganderbal Pensioners

BSNL launched an outreach programme in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, to address pensioners' concerns. BSNL officials visited pensioners at home, identified a space for a new sub-office in Srinagar, and arranged weekly visits by a CCA officer to assist pensioners until the office is operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:37 IST
BSNL Outreach Programme Brings Relief to Ganderbal Pensioners
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In a significant move to address the concerns of its pensioners, BSNL has launched an outreach programme in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative saw officers from the public sector giant visiting the homes of retired employees to inquire about their welfare and better understand the challenges they face.

As part of the initiative, BSNL officials identified a suitable location for establishing a sub-office of the Controller of Communication Accounts in Srinagar. This office, expected to become operational soon, is aimed at providing a more localized and accessible touchpoint for pension-related issues.

Meanwhile, an officer from the CCA's Jammu office will be dispatched to Srinagar on a weekly basis. This step is anticipated to bridge the gap temporarily, ensuring that pensioners in the region have a designated location where they can address grievances and receive necessary assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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