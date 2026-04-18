Left Menu

Central Government Boosts DA and DR by 2% for Millions of Employees and Pensioners

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners starting January 1, 2026. This decision affects over 118 lakh individuals and aligns with the 7th Central Pay Commission's recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:59 IST
Central Government Boosts DA and DR by 2% for Millions of Employees and Pensioners
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at softening the blow of inflation, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners. This adjustment will take effect from January 1, 2026, increasing the DA and DR rate by 2% to a new total of 60% of the Basic Pay/Pension.

The announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who highlighted the sweeping impact this decision will have, benefiting over 50 lakh government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. "This is a substantial support measure which underlines our commitment to our workforce," Vaishnaw remarked. The fiscal implication of this move is pegged at Rs. 6,791 crore, demonstrating the government's investment in its personnel during challenging economic conditions.

According to official sources, this increment follows the accepted formula laid out by the 7th Central Pay Commission's guidelines, ensuring that the adjustments are in line with modern remuneration standards. The policy aims to mitigate the effects of rising living costs, thereby providing financial relief to millions of public servants and retired individuals.

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Ushers In Char Dham Yatra With Optimism and Robust Preparations

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Ushers In Char Dham Yatra With Optimism and Robust Prep...

 India
2
Germany Calls for UNSC Reform at Global Summit

Germany Calls for UNSC Reform at Global Summit

 Spain
3
Stalled U.S.-Iran Talks: A Framework of Understanding Needed

Stalled U.S.-Iran Talks: A Framework of Understanding Needed

 Global
4
Hamirpur Police Crack Counterfeit Currency Syndicate

Hamirpur Police Crack Counterfeit Currency Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026