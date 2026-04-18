Central Government Boosts DA and DR by 2% for Millions of Employees and Pensioners

In a significant move aimed at softening the blow of inflation, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners. This adjustment will take effect from January 1, 2026, increasing the DA and DR rate by 2% to a new total of 60% of the Basic Pay/Pension.

The announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who highlighted the sweeping impact this decision will have, benefiting over 50 lakh government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. "This is a substantial support measure which underlines our commitment to our workforce," Vaishnaw remarked. The fiscal implication of this move is pegged at Rs. 6,791 crore, demonstrating the government's investment in its personnel during challenging economic conditions.

According to official sources, this increment follows the accepted formula laid out by the 7th Central Pay Commission's guidelines, ensuring that the adjustments are in line with modern remuneration standards. The policy aims to mitigate the effects of rising living costs, thereby providing financial relief to millions of public servants and retired individuals.