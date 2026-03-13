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Southwest Airlines to Cease Operations at Two Key Airports

Southwest Airlines announced its decision to discontinue flights to Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles starting June 4. The airline will continue its operations at other major airports in the respective markets, offering impacted employees opportunities to relocate within its network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:44 IST
Southwest Airlines to Cease Operations at Two Key Airports
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Southwest Airlines has announced it will cease flights to Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles airports starting June 4. This decision comes as part of the company's strategic realignment of its operations.

The U.S. carrier assured customers and employees that it will continue to maintain significant service at other key airports in the respective markets, namely Chicago Midway, Baltimore Washington International, and Washington Reagan National airports.

Currently servicing 15 markets from O'Hare, Southwest Airlines has confirmed that employees affected by these changes will have the chance to bid for open positions across its extensive network, ensuring continued employment opportunities within the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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