France's Coalition Building: Securing Safe Passage in the Strait of Hormuz

France is diligently pursuing a coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to stabilize the route for shipping once the security situation permits. Two French officials confirmed the initiative despite reports of negotiations for assured passage.

Amid escalating tensions in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, European states are being neglected, prompting France to seek collaboration to protect shipping lanes and address the rising oil prices. Diplomatic engagements are ongoing with European, Asian, and Gulf Arab states for potential naval escort plans.

France is consulting with various nations, including India and Gulf states, to form a cohesive strategy without deploying forces imminently, opting for a diplomatic approach rather than a military one. France maintains contacts with Iran to understand the dynamics and foster cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)