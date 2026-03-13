Swift Action Averts Tragedy on Shahdol-Nagpur Express

The Shahdol-Nagpur Express experienced a derailment near Khairranji-Gangatola in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. No casualties were reported.

Officials said the loco pilot's prompt action in applying brakes averted a major tragedy. The derailment occurred when the train's rearmost coach jumped the tracks.

Emergency response teams and railway officials quickly arrived on the scene to manage the situation and initiated a probe into the cause, which may involve misalignment of tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)