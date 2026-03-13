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Swift Action Averts Tragedy on Shahdol-Nagpur Express

The Shahdol-Nagpur Express derailed in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, with no casualties. Quick response by the loco pilot prevented tragedy by applying brakes promptly. Railway teams and officials investigated the cause, suspecting track misalignment. Services resumed after clearing the tracks. The incident highlights crucial response in railway safety management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:08 IST
Swift Action Averts Tragedy on Shahdol-Nagpur Express
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The Shahdol-Nagpur Express experienced a derailment near Khairranji-Gangatola in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. No casualties were reported.

Officials said the loco pilot's prompt action in applying brakes averted a major tragedy. The derailment occurred when the train's rearmost coach jumped the tracks.

Emergency response teams and railway officials quickly arrived on the scene to manage the situation and initiated a probe into the cause, which may involve misalignment of tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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