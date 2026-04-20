Train Derailment Near Dombivli Disrupts Mumbai's Morning Rush

In an incident that caused significant disruption to Mumbai's suburban train services, an empty local train coach derailed near Dombivli station in Thane district on Monday morning. The derailment, which occurred at 8.09 am, created substantial delays and inconvenience for commuters during the busy morning rush hour.

No injuries were reported as the train was not carrying passengers at the time of the incident, confirmed Central Railway (CR) officials. However, the disruption led to delays of 20 to 30 minutes on the Central Railway's main line, connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to Thane and Raigad. As a result, train platforms became increasingly crowded.

The derailed coach was re-railed by 10.10 am, and normal traffic on the line resumed by 10.45 am. During the interim, affected services were diverted to the fast line to alleviate congestion. Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, assured that traffic on the slow line has since resumed.