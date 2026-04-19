Goods Train Derailment: Safety Concerns at Bokaro Crossing

A goods train wagon derailed in Jharkhand's Bokaro district following a collision with a car at a level crossing, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Bokaro Thermal police station limits as the train was exiting the Damodar Valley Corporation power plant. Notably, no injuries were reported in the mishap.

Railway officials are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash, which happened when the train was reversing after unloading and the level crossing gate was left open.

(With inputs from agencies.)