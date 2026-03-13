Left Menu

Odisha's Agricultural Boost: PM-KISAN Disburses Crores to Farmers

Over 34 lakh farmers in Odisha received an instalment of Rs 684 crore from the PM-KISAN scheme. This initiative, championed by CM Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to enhance the prosperity and self-reliance of farmer families. Additional state programs complement these national efforts to support agriculture and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:34 IST
Odisha's Agricultural Boost: PM-KISAN Disburses Crores to Farmers
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that more than 34 lakh farmers in the state benefited from the PM-KISAN scheme, receiving Rs 684 crore as part of the 22nd instalment. This disbursement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Guwahati, Assam.

A total of 9.32 crore farmers across India received Rs 2,000 each. Majhi emphasized the government's commitment to farmers' prosperity, as signified by the 'double-engine' BJP governance in both the state and at the Centre. The CM highlighted additional state initiatives such as the 'CM Kisan' and 'Subhadra' schemes, aimed at further multiplying farmers' income.

The chief minister also urged farmers to complete necessary updates like e-KYC and Aadhaar linkage to ensure uninterrupted benefits. Under Odisha's CM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers receive an extra Rs 4,000 annually, augmenting the central scheme's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026