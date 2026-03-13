Odisha's Agricultural Boost: PM-KISAN Disburses Crores to Farmers
Over 34 lakh farmers in Odisha received an instalment of Rs 684 crore from the PM-KISAN scheme. This initiative, championed by CM Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to enhance the prosperity and self-reliance of farmer families. Additional state programs complement these national efforts to support agriculture and education.
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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that more than 34 lakh farmers in the state benefited from the PM-KISAN scheme, receiving Rs 684 crore as part of the 22nd instalment. This disbursement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Guwahati, Assam.
A total of 9.32 crore farmers across India received Rs 2,000 each. Majhi emphasized the government's commitment to farmers' prosperity, as signified by the 'double-engine' BJP governance in both the state and at the Centre. The CM highlighted additional state initiatives such as the 'CM Kisan' and 'Subhadra' schemes, aimed at further multiplying farmers' income.
The chief minister also urged farmers to complete necessary updates like e-KYC and Aadhaar linkage to ensure uninterrupted benefits. Under Odisha's CM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers receive an extra Rs 4,000 annually, augmenting the central scheme's support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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