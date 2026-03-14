Left Menu

Calm Amidst Conflict: China's Mediation Efforts

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed resolving Afghanistan-Pakistan disputes through dialogue, not force, in talks with Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi. China urges restraint and dialogue for peace, amidst escalated tensions due to recent Pakistani military actions. Discussions also spanned extending peace efforts to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 14-03-2026 07:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 07:39 IST
Calm Amidst Conflict: China's Mediation Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the midst of escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stepped in, urging both sides to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than force. In a phone call with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Wang stressed the importance of maintaining calm and exercising restraint.

The discussion comes on the heels of increased conflict in the region, highlighted by Pakistan's bombing of a fuel depot owned by private airline Kam Air near Kandahar airport. Despite China's mediation efforts, this incident marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Wang and Muttaqi also shared their perspectives on the situation in Iran, with Wang expressing China's readiness to collaborate with the international community, including Afghanistan, to stabilize the situation in Iran, aiming for regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026