Calm Amidst Conflict: China's Mediation Efforts

In the midst of escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stepped in, urging both sides to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than force. In a phone call with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Wang stressed the importance of maintaining calm and exercising restraint.

The discussion comes on the heels of increased conflict in the region, highlighted by Pakistan's bombing of a fuel depot owned by private airline Kam Air near Kandahar airport. Despite China's mediation efforts, this incident marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Wang and Muttaqi also shared their perspectives on the situation in Iran, with Wang expressing China's readiness to collaborate with the international community, including Afghanistan, to stabilize the situation in Iran, aiming for regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)