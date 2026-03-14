Canada Boosts Caribbean Resilience and Business Development with New IDB Funding

Canada has strengthened its commitment to sustainable development and economic resilience in the Caribbean by expanding its partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) through new financial contributions aimed at supporting businesses, climate resilience, and regional development.

The Government of Canada has formally confirmed a 10 million Canadian dollar contribution to the Technical Assistance Facility (TAF) of the Caribbean Community Resilience Fund (CCRF). The funding will be channelled through the IDB Group’s ONE Caribbean programme, following the signing of an administrative arrangement in February.

Strengthening the Caribbean’s Resilience

Canada’s contribution will reinforce the ONE Caribbean Multi-Donor Trust Fund, the IDB Group’s primary regional platform for supporting resilient and sustainable development across Caribbean nations.

The initiative is designed to tackle some of the region’s most pressing challenges, including:

• Climate resilience and disaster-risk management

• Citizen security

• Private-sector development

• Food security

• Institutional strengthening

• Digital transformation

Caribbean countries remain among the most vulnerable in the world to climate-related disasters such as hurricanes, floods and rising sea levels, making resilience-building a central priority for long-term economic stability.

Supporting Small Businesses and Sustainable Industries

Funding from the Technical Assistance Facility will help prepare and develop resilient investment projects, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the Caribbean.

The programme will support projects in several key sectors, including:

• Sustainable and renewable energy• Transport and infrastructure• Sustainable agriculture• Blue economy industries such as fisheries and marine resources

By strengthening project preparation and technical capacity, the initiative aims to attract greater private investment and improve business resilience across the region.

The funding commitment was first announced during the 48th Regular Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and reflects Canada’s continued focus on private-sector-led development solutions.

Canada Supports Innovation Through IDB Lab

In addition to the resilience fund contribution, Canada has also supported the replenishment of IDB Lab, the IDB Group’s innovation and venture capital arm.

Canada became the first donor to deposit its instrument of acceptance and contribution, providing US$2.2 million to support IDB Lab’s initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Targeted Support for Small Island States

As part of this contribution, Canada is also supporting Small and Island States in the Caribbean through IDB Lab’s Impact Enhancement Program, with nearly US$111,000 allocated to strengthen social and economic impact initiatives.

The programme helps businesses and development projects enhance their resilience and adopt responsible digital transformation strategies, improving long-term sustainability and competitiveness.

A Long-Term Partnership for Regional Development

The IDB Group welcomed Canada’s expanded support, highlighting the importance of international partnerships in helping Caribbean nations build more resilient economies and sustainable development pathways.

Canada’s contribution reinforces its longstanding role as a key development partner in the region and supports efforts to strengthen economic growth, climate resilience, and innovation across Caribbean states.