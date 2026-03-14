Navigating Global Expansion: Choosing Between Employer of Record and Legal Entity

Companies expanding into new territories often confront the dilemma of whether to establish a legal entity or use an Employer of Record (EOR) for hiring. Both approaches provide distinct advantages when establishing a team in a new market, posing varying challenges in terms of speed, cost, and compliance complexity.

Understanding the differences between a legal entity and an EOR is crucial. A legal entity involves setting up a registered business, requiring significant time and financial investment before hiring begins. Alternatively, an EOR offers a faster, cost-efficient option, managing legal aspects and enabling quicker market entry, often within weeks.

Many businesses start with an EOR for rapid market entry, eventually transitioning to a legal entity as operations grow. Platforms like TankhaPay facilitate this by offering compliant, flexible workforce solutions, supporting companies in managing payroll, statutory benefits, and compliance efficiently across diverse regions.