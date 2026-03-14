ADB Pledges Stronger Support for ASEAN as Region Advances Vision 2045 Integration Plan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening economic cooperation in Southeast Asia, with President Masato Kanda pledging increased financial and advisory support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as it begins implementing its long-term development roadmap, ASEAN Vision 2045.

Speaking at the 32nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat in Manila, Kanda emphasized the importance of regional integration in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

“In an uncertain world, Southeast Asia is choosing economic integration and cooperation,” Kanda said. “ADB is stepping up as the region’s premier financing and advisory partner to help build an integrated Southeast Asia that is resilient enough to withstand the challenges ahead.”

Financing and Advisory Support for ASEAN Priorities

ADB’s enhanced support will focus on three key areas designed to turn ASEAN’s long-term vision into practical projects and investments.

The bank will provide:

• Dedicated financing for sovereign and private-sector operations aligned with ASEAN priorities• Upstream project development support to prepare regional initiatives for investment• Expanded advisory services and coordination with ASEAN sectoral bodies

These efforts aim to ensure that major regional initiatives move from policy commitments to implementation at scale.

Responding to Global Economic Pressures

During discussions with economic ministers, Kanda also acknowledged that ASEAN economies are facing new global risks, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which could have ripple effects in Asia through rising energy costs, inflation and market volatility.

He reaffirmed that ADB stands ready to assist ASEAN member states should economic conditions worsen.

$10 Billion Commitment to ASEAN Power Grid

One of the most significant initiatives highlighted during the meeting was the ASEAN Power Grid, a regional project aimed at integrating electricity networks across Southeast Asia to strengthen energy security and accelerate the transition to cleaner energy.

ADB announced it is prepared to commit up to $10 billion over the next decade to support the development of the cross-border energy network.

The project is expected to improve regional energy connectivity, lower electricity costs, and enable greater use of renewable energy across ASEAN countries.

Expanding Regional Economic Initiatives

Beyond energy cooperation, ADB is working with ASEAN governments to advance several strategic initiatives that support long-term regional development.

These include efforts to:

• Strengthen artificial intelligence readiness and digital transformation• Deepen regional capital markets to improve investment flows• Develop the blue economy, including sustainable marine industries• Improve river and flood resilience to address climate risks

Through these initiatives, ADB aims to help translate ASEAN’s economic integration ambitions into concrete investment and development outcomes.

Supporting ASEAN’s Green and Economic Transformation

Alongside the ministers’ retreat, ADB also supported the ASEAN Business Environment Forum, which brought together government officials and private-sector leaders to discuss regional economic opportunities.

The bank also launched a new report titled “Advancing the Green Economy Transition in ASEAN,” highlighting strategies to support sustainable growth while addressing climate and environmental challenges.

Strengthening ASEAN’s Regional Integration

ASEAN’s Vision 2045 aims to build a more integrated, resilient and competitive regional economy, strengthening cooperation across trade, infrastructure, energy and digital innovation.

ADB’s expanded engagement reflects the growing importance of Southeast Asia in the global economy and the need for large-scale investment and regional coordination to support long-term development.

With increased financing, advisory support and strategic partnerships, ADB says it is committed to helping ASEAN transform its vision into practical economic progress across the region.