Akasa Air Implements Fuel Surcharges Amid Rising Jet Fuel Costs

Akasa Air announced it will impose fuel surcharges ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 on both domestic and international flight tickets starting March 15. The decision is a direct response to the increasing jet fuel prices amid ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said on Saturday.

Airlines including Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo have also begun implementing similar surcharges to offset the cost implications of rising aviation turbine fuel prices. This move underscores the substantial influence that fuel prices exert on airline operating costs.

Akasa Air revealed that it would adapt fuel surcharges based on flight duration and promised ongoing monitoring of the operating environment. The charges will be subject to periodic review as geopolitical events continue to affect fuel prices globally.