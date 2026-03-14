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Safe Passage: Indian LPG Carriers Navigate the Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian vessels carrying LPG successfully crossed the war-torn Strait of Hormuz. The ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, are en route to Gujarat, India, carrying a total of 92,700 tonnes of LPG. They were among 24 ships stranded due to recent regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:37 IST
Safe Passage: Indian LPG Carriers Navigate the Strait of Hormuz
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Two Indian-flagged vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying essential LPG supplies from Gulf nations, have navigated safely through the turbulent Strait of Hormuz. This strategic passage is currently conflict-laden, posing great risk to maritime traffic.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, conveyed this development during a media briefing. The vessels are transporting 92,700 tonnes of LPG and are projected to anchor at Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat by March 16 or 17.

The pair of ships were part of a fleet of 24 temporarily halted on the west side of the strait following the outbreak of hostilities in the area. Their successful journey marks a significant logistic achievement under challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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