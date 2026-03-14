Left Menu

Gaurs Group's Sales Surge Amid Real Estate Boom

Gaurs Group reported a 12% increase in sales bookings to Rs 5,347 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year, thanks to strong demand for residential properties. The company sold 5.92 million square feet across 2,578 units and plans expansion, focusing on the Yamuna Expressway region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:35 IST
Gaurs Group's Sales Surge Amid Real Estate Boom
  • Country:
  • India

Realty company Gaurs Group recorded a 12% rise in sales bookings, reaching Rs 5,347 crore during the fiscal's first nine months, driven by a robust demand for residential properties. Nearly 95% of the bookings were for residential units, highlighting the buyers' faith in the brand's quality and commitment.

The company, which sold about 5.92 million square feet across 2,578 units, plans substantial expansion. With multiple launches set for 2026-27, Gaurs Group is focusing on growth along the Yamuna Expressway, according to Director Sarthak Gaur.

Despite being unlisted, Gaurs Group aims to go public soon with an IPO. It recently signed an MoU to invest Rs 100 crore in a precast manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. The company has developed over 100 million square feet, delivering more than 75,000 homes across its 70 projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026