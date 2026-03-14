Gaurs Group's Sales Surge Amid Real Estate Boom

Realty company Gaurs Group recorded a 12% rise in sales bookings, reaching Rs 5,347 crore during the fiscal's first nine months, driven by a robust demand for residential properties. Nearly 95% of the bookings were for residential units, highlighting the buyers' faith in the brand's quality and commitment.

The company, which sold about 5.92 million square feet across 2,578 units, plans substantial expansion. With multiple launches set for 2026-27, Gaurs Group is focusing on growth along the Yamuna Expressway, according to Director Sarthak Gaur.

Despite being unlisted, Gaurs Group aims to go public soon with an IPO. It recently signed an MoU to invest Rs 100 crore in a precast manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. The company has developed over 100 million square feet, delivering more than 75,000 homes across its 70 projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)