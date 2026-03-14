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Drone Strike Rattles Greek Oil Tanker in Black Sea

A Greek-flagged oil tanker was damaged in the Black Sea due to a suspected drone attack while approaching the Russian port of Novorossiysk. The 24 crew members were unharmed. Athens plans to lodge a strong complaint. Ukraine is suspected of frequent attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:51 IST
Drone Strike Rattles Greek Oil Tanker in Black Sea
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  • Country:
  • Greece

A Greek-flagged oil tanker sustained damage following a suspected drone attack while nearing the Russian port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea, authorities report.

The Greek shipping ministry confirmed the incident, which occurred early Saturday, noting material damage but no injuries to the 24 crew members. The vessel's seaworthiness remains intact.

The tanker, Maran Homer, chartered by Chevron and traveling from Thessaloniki, was hit before picking up Kazakh oil. Athens intends to file a complaint against the responsible party, suspecting Ukraine's involvement in the attack.

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