CBI Interrogates Jai Anmol Ambani Over Alleged Rs 228-Crore Union Bank Fraud

Jai Anmol Ambani, former director of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), was interrogated for five hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a second consecutive day, authorities revealed on Saturday. The investigation is centered around an alleged Rs 228-crore fraud case related to Union Bank of India.

Ambani, along with RHFL's former CEO Ravindra Sudhakar and others, has been booked in the case following a complaint from the bank. The CBI's inquiries stem from allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating, which led to the bank suffering a wrongful loss.

CBI conducted searches at Ambani's residence and other locations following the FIR lodged against the parties involved. RHFL's account was declared non-performing in 2019 and later as fraud in 2024, as per bank allegations, leading to the thorough ongoing investigation.