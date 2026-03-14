Left Menu

CBI Interrogates Jai Anmol Ambani Over Alleged Rs 228-Crore Union Bank Fraud

Jai Anmol Ambani faced a second day of questioning by the CBI over an alleged Rs 228-crore fraud with Union Bank. Former director of RHFL, Ambani is implicated in a case involving mismanagement leading to a non-performing asset status and subsequent fraud declaration by the bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:20 IST
CBI Interrogates Jai Anmol Ambani Over Alleged Rs 228-Crore Union Bank Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

Jai Anmol Ambani, former director of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), was interrogated for five hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a second consecutive day, authorities revealed on Saturday. The investigation is centered around an alleged Rs 228-crore fraud case related to Union Bank of India.

Ambani, along with RHFL's former CEO Ravindra Sudhakar and others, has been booked in the case following a complaint from the bank. The CBI's inquiries stem from allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating, which led to the bank suffering a wrongful loss.

CBI conducted searches at Ambani's residence and other locations following the FIR lodged against the parties involved. RHFL's account was declared non-performing in 2019 and later as fraud in 2024, as per bank allegations, leading to the thorough ongoing investigation.

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026