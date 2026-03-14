CBI Interrogates Jai Anmol Ambani Over Alleged Rs 228-Crore Union Bank Fraud
Jai Anmol Ambani faced a second day of questioning by the CBI over an alleged Rs 228-crore fraud with Union Bank. Former director of RHFL, Ambani is implicated in a case involving mismanagement leading to a non-performing asset status and subsequent fraud declaration by the bank.
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Jai Anmol Ambani, former director of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), was interrogated for five hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a second consecutive day, authorities revealed on Saturday. The investigation is centered around an alleged Rs 228-crore fraud case related to Union Bank of India.
Ambani, along with RHFL's former CEO Ravindra Sudhakar and others, has been booked in the case following a complaint from the bank. The CBI's inquiries stem from allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating, which led to the bank suffering a wrongful loss.
CBI conducted searches at Ambani's residence and other locations following the FIR lodged against the parties involved. RHFL's account was declared non-performing in 2019 and later as fraud in 2024, as per bank allegations, leading to the thorough ongoing investigation.