Jammu & Kashmir: A National Model in Integrated Fisheries Development
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlights the potential of Jammu and Kashmir for integrated fisheries development, focusing on job creation and income boosts for fish farmers. Recent investments have improved infrastructure and increased trout production. A Rs 100 crore project aims to enhance aquaculture, with emphasis on climate-resilient systems and innovation.
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- India
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's promise in integrated fisheries development, during a recent national conference on cold water fisheries. Sinha outlined strategic initiatives aimed at job creation, boosting incomes, and reducing post-harvest losses for fish farmers in the region.
The Union Territory has witnessed a remarkable surge in fish production since 2020. Significant infrastructure upgrades have positioned it as the leading trout producer among cold-water states. The Holistic Agriculture Development Programme allocated Rs 233 crore to encourage entrepreneurship and enhance trout farming and value-added ventures.
A Rs 100 crore Integrated Aqua Park Project in Anantnag district is set to bolster aquaculture infrastructure. This initiative aims to tackle challenges like climate change impacts and water scarcity by focusing on scientific advancements, genetic improvements, and climate-resilient systems in the fisheries sector.
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