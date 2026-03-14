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Punjab's Push: Transforming Industry with New Exhibition Centres

The Punjab government plans to establish three new exhibition centres in Ludhiana, New Chandigarh, and Amritsar to enhance industrial and commercial activities in the region. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasizes the state's potential in transforming into a global export hub and diversifying agriculture through food processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:30 IST
Punjab's Push: Transforming Industry with New Exhibition Centres

The Punjab government is set to establish three world-class exhibition centres in Ludhiana, New Chandigarh, and Amritsar, announced Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This initiative aims to fill the existing gap in exhibition infrastructure, providing the industry a needed platform to showcase products and bolster the state's economic activities.

During the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit, Mann highlighted the summit's role as a platform for investors to collaborate and explore growth opportunities. He underscored the significance of transforming Punjab's traditional agriculture into a modern, export-driven economy, positioning the state as a global export hub over the next 50 years.

Punjab's contribution to India's food security remains pivotal, producing significant amounts of rice and wheat. Mann stressed the need for agricultural diversification beyond the wheat-paddy cycle, suggesting that food processing could offer economically viable alternatives for farmers, increasing income and promoting crop variety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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