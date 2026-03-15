Iraqi Soccer Squad Faces Travel Turmoil Amid Middle East Tensions

Iraq is set to travel to Mexico for their World Cup playoff match, despite travel challenges stemming from ongoing Middle East conflict. The situation has prompted Iraq's FA president, Adnan Dirjal, to announce that the trip is still underway.

The playoff, scheduled for March 31, will see Iraq face either Bolivia or Suriname in Monterrey. Persistent regional airspace closures, a result of U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, have led to major flight cancellations across the region. To address these challenges, the Iraqi football federation approached FIFA, highlighting the logistical hurdles.

FIFA responded cooperatively, assisting in overcoming obstacles, and Iraq secured travel visas, arranging a chartered flight. Europe-based players will join separately. Coach Graham Arnold advocated for a delay, cautioning that team assembly uncertainties might hinder Iraq's World Cup aspirations, their first since 1986.